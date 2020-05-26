Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $282,000 Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,167 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.16.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

