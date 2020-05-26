Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $342,000 in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after buying an additional 547,463 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 80.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $45,228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,677,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $49.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.