Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $284,000 in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $126,536,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after buying an additional 295,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 57,080 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 40,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,056,495.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,278,340.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,278 shares of company stock valued at $9,637,028. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

