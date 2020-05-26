Aigen Investment Management LP Has $338,000 Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2,764.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.40.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $206.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

