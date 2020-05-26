Aigen Investment Management LP Has $288,000 Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 1,628.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of VSTO opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $472.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.