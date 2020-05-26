Aigen Investment Management LP Has $276,000 Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,092 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in NOW were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 604,589 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 401,849 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,670,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,977,000 after acquiring an additional 299,752 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of DNOW opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. NOW Inc has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $752.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

