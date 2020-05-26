Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $30,196,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,897,000 after purchasing an additional 609,403 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 201,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. WesBanco Inc has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSBC. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

