Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,347 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of The Rubicon Project worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUBI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in The Rubicon Project by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $45,161.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,387.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,004 shares of company stock worth $1,148,144 in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.70.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of The Rubicon Project from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

