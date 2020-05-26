Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 7,424 Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $944.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million. Analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,303. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

