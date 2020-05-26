Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $287,809,000 after buying an additional 7,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,516,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,933,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,460,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. Wright Medical Group NV has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $32.83.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.30 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $465,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $310,610.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

