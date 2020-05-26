Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,339,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 145,520 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.