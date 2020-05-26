Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 34,197 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers acquired 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,489.95. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,965.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 179,426 shares of company stock worth $660,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of AROC opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.20 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Archrock Inc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

