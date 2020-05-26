Abulaba (AAA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Abulaba token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a market cap of $214.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.22 or 0.03852887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002306 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031681 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011271 BTC.

Abulaba Token Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Abulaba

Abulaba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

