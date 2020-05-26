8,348 Shares in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,254,000 after acquiring an additional 763,461 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 562,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 807,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 552,069 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 736,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

OFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.