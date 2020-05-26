75,992 Shares in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Palomar by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palomar by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87. Palomar Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $69,383,805.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,041,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,178,392 shares of company stock valued at $71,636,555. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

