7,121 Shares in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,360 shares during the period. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $55,022,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,127 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Arvinas Inc has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.