32,141 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 127,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 114,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

ARCC opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

