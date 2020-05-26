14,502 Shares in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $19,828,720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12,315.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,865,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,935 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,914,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,781,000 after buying an additional 189,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,081.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 54,754 shares of company stock worth $667,034 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

