Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, April 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -917.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $706.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.53. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $864.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $367,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 106.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,152,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $20,109,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.