YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Approximately 24.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $52.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.09. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YRCW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 770,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

