Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells $141,600.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,601,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,996,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $144,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $129,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 6,395 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $64,525.55.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $133,300.00.

YEXT stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.