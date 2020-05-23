XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get XP alerts:

Shares of XP stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XP. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in XP in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in XP in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.