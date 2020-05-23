XML Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,366,000 after buying an additional 182,387 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 56,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

JPM opened at $89.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

