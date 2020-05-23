Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 3,230,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Shares of WH opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,157,900 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

