WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.75 to C$12.75 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE:WIR.U opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$6.19 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.47.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.