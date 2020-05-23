WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIR.U. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.75 to C$12.75 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE:WIR.U opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.36. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$6.19 and a 12-month high of C$15.13.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

