Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $220.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wix.Com traded as high as $207.16 and last traded at $204.91, with a volume of 18969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.97.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wix.Com from $166.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wix.Com from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average of $130.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -116.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $215.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

