Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 17,699 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 17,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,243,177.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,582 shares in the company, valued at $36,495,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Tuesday, May 12th, Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $161,139.03.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Laura Alber sold 9,177 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $505,377.39.

WSM opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,250,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,802,000 after acquiring an additional 251,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 76.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 28.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $986,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.