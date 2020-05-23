Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $592.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 3,388 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $130,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,888 shares of company stock worth $472,072. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,059,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,364,000 after purchasing an additional 438,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,745,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,590,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

