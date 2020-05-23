Wedbush Increases TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $170.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $131.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

