Wedbush Comments on L Brands Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on L Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

L Brands stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $303,624,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of L Brands by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,719 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

