Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 1,684 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total transaction of $263,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,237,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of W opened at $163.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $197.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.