Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.