Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

DIS stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

