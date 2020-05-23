Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Short Interest Update

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 8,910,000 shares. Approximately 50.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRH shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Waitr from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waitr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Waitr by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waitr by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Waitr by 31.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Waitr by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Waitr during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $223.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

