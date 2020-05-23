Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,208,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 196,342 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.91.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

