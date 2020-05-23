Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,703,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,552,000 after buying an additional 222,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,216,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,858,000 after buying an additional 728,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,675,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

