Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,337 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VNQI stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

