ValuEngine Lowers TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

TCBK opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 75,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

