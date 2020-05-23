ValuEngine Lowers Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXG opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Pernix Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

About Pernix Group

Pernix Group, Inc provides construction and power services in the United States and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and private sector commercial clients.

