ValuEngine Lowers Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

MBIN stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $459.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 418,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 153,835 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 63,302 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

