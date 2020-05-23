ValuEngine Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMDA. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Kamada by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 889,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 149,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kamada by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 107,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kamada by 3,140.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 64,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kamada by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 53,903 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

