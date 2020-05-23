ValuEngine Lowers Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMDA. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.
NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $325.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
