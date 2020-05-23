Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 191.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 104,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $4,282,000. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $2,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 46.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.