Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,426 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Unum Group worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 997,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 734,935 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Unum Group by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after buying an additional 693,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of UNM opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

