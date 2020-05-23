Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 373.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $104.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $124.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.