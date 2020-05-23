Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells $522,624.96 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,154.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RARE opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.22.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.
