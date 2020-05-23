Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Sells $522,624.96 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,154.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of RARE opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RARE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

