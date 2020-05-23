Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Price Target Raised to GBX 880

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 880 ($11.58) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Udg Healthcare to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 886.67 ($11.66).

Get Udg Healthcare alerts:

LON UDG opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 615.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 719.35. Udg Healthcare has a 52-week low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Udg Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udg Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.