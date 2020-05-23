UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,920 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,920 ($25.26) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oddo Securities decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,813.41 ($23.85).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,663.20 ($21.88) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,623.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,678.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.41) by GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0003131 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 71.03%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley acquired 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of £430.08 ($565.75). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43 shares of company stock valued at $67,411.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

