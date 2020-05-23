Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $206.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $197.30 and last traded at $194.24, with a volume of 305427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.91.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.
In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,725 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,134. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
