Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $162.00 to $206.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $197.30 and last traded at $194.24, with a volume of 305427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.91.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,725 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,134. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 247,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 125.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 42.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after buying an additional 319,236 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.