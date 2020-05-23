Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Up 14.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) shot up 14.2% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $9.82, 116,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,152,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Specifically, CFO Gary G. Smalley purchased 31,750 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $273,050.00. Also, Director Michael R. Klein purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $434.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 69,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

